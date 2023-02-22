Katrina Kaif reveals she was uncomfortable with paparazzi chasing her everywhere

Katrina Kaif expressed her discomfort with paparazzi

Katrina Kaif’s said in an old interview that she wasn’t able to roam freely on bikes with her friends and hang out at coffee shops for fear of being followed by paparazzi.

In a 2018 interview, Katrina talked about how everything has changed since her debut in the film industry. She said, "The other day, footage from my first press interview for Boom popped up on my Instagram, and I found that 17-year-old girl with long hair really sweet. It's like I've grown up here, but as I was telling Farah Khan (director-choreographer), the industry has changed. She reasoned that it's because of the social media.”

She further added, ‘’So if you’re at an event or a party or even an interview, you are conscious of the fact that you are being recorded or a camera is on you, and that makes you conscious as you have to be responsible for what’s going to come out online."

She also said, , "Everything has. Back then, there were no bound scripts and dialogues were written on the set. Phones didn’t have cameras. I’d roam freely on bikes with my friends and hang out at coffee shops at night. There was no paparazzi lurking, the only photographer was pretty much Yogen Shah, and if you told him you didn’t want to be clicked, he would put his camera away and go off. I was very young then, and at press meets, he would sometimes gesture to me from the front row to sit up. There was so much of intimacy, it was all so personal... Not anymore."

Katrina will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara. She also has Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupati in pipeline.