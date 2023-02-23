 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘freaked out’ Prince William after ‘leaning in for hug’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Prince Harry is touching Meghan Markle’s first meeting with Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’ reveals how his new girlfriend ‘freaked out’ his elder brother as she leaned in for a hug.

He pens: “Meg and I popped over one afternoon, shortly before he and I were due to leave on a shooting trip. After a wait the door opened and there was my big brother, a bit dressed up. Nice trousers, nice shirt, open collar.”

He continues: “I introduced Meg, who leaned in and gave him a hug, which completely freaked him out. He recoiled. Willy didn’t hug many strangers. Whereas Meg hugged most strangers. The moment was a classic collision of cultures, like flashlight-torch, which felt to me both funny and charming.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan's ex-friend suggests she and Harry lack what it needs to become celebrities in US

Meghan's ex-friend suggests she and Harry lack what it needs to become celebrities in US

King Charles could make big announcement about non-working royals on coronation

King Charles could make big announcement about non-working royals on coronation
Americans, Britons and Australians fed up with Prince Harry Meghan Markle?

Americans, Britons and Australians fed up with Prince Harry Meghan Markle?
Prince Andrew avoids jail by making settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre?

Prince Andrew avoids jail by making settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre?
King Charles III prefers royal duty over Camilla?

King Charles III prefers royal duty over Camilla?
Meghan Markle 'embarrassed' by Prince Harry adventures with 'older woman'

Meghan Markle 'embarrassed' by Prince Harry adventures with 'older woman'
Brooklyn Beckham seemingly makes fun of Kate Middleton's attempt to make pancakes

Brooklyn Beckham seemingly makes fun of Kate Middleton's attempt to make pancakes
Selena Gomez becomes the most followed woman on Instagram

Selena Gomez becomes the most followed woman on Instagram

Prince Harry, Fergie 'talked over each other' to train Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, Fergie 'talked over each other' to train Meghan Markle
King Charles won't persuade Prince Harry to attend the coronation

King Charles won't persuade Prince Harry to attend the coronation
Prince Harry told to ‘slow down’ by Prince William, Meghan was ‘American afterall’

Prince Harry told to ‘slow down’ by Prince William, Meghan was ‘American afterall’
Prince Harry sent romantic letter to Meghan Markle after dropping phone in water: Read

Prince Harry sent romantic letter to Meghan Markle after dropping phone in water: Read