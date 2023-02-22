Prince Andrew avoids jail by making settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre?

King Charles younger brother Prince Andrew would take a "terrible criminal risk" if he chose to lie in a deposition, Virginia Giuffre's lawyer David Boies has climed.



The Duke of York, who reached an out-of-court settlement in February last year with Virginia Giuffre, has seemingly been warned by the lawyer of his accuser, David Boies, amid reports that he's consulting his legal team to overturn the settlement.



During his appearance on TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored new episode, to be aired on February 21, Giuffre's attorney Boies claimed the Duke of York "could not say he never met" his accuser during a trial.

The evidence in the civil lawsuit launched by his client against the royal was "too strong", according to Boies. However, king Charles III's brother has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing involving his accuser.

Boies also told Morgan that the Queen's second son would take a "terrible criminal risk" if he chose to lie in a deposition.

He added that the picture reportedly showing the disgraced royal with an arm wrapped around the waste of Giuffre - then Miss Roberts - the lawyer explained.

"If you lie to an interviewer you may embarrass yourself — if you lie in a deposition you can go to jail. This was a case where I think the evidence was too strong," said the lawyer, as reported by The Sun.

He continued: "Once the jury concludes that he’s not credible with his claims that he never met her, I think the jury would probably conclude that he’s not credible about claiming he didn’t have sex with her. He would have been taking a terrible criminal risk."

Giuffre launched a civil lawsuit against the royal in the summer of 2021, in which she accused him of having sex with her while she was 17 and being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein.

Later, Andrew and Giuffre reached an out-of-court settlement - which did not represent an admission of liability on the Duke of York's behalf.

Almost one year after this settlement, a source claimed to the Mail on Sunday last month the Prince "wants to see what legal routes might be available to him" to overturn the settlement he struck with Ms Giuffre and was considering "his legal options".