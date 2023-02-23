Six terrorists gunned down by CTD in Lakki Marwat operation

The special combat unit of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police while preparing for an operation. — KP Police website/File

Ammunition, explosives recovered from killed terrorists.

CTD had received information about presence of terrorists in the area.

Terrorists were planning to attack on Abbasia police check post.

LAKKI MARWAT: At least six terrorists were gunned down in the Dadowala area of Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during an operation, counter-terrorism department (CTD) officials told Geo News on Thursday.



According to the CTD, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the slain terrorists who were involved in the terror attacks and assaults on security forces.

CTD added that the operation was launched after it received information regarding the presence of the terrorists in Dadowala. The department added that the terrorists were planning to launch an attack on the Abbasia police check post.

Terrorism is emerging again as attacks across Pakistan have increased lately since the end of the ceasefire with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) last year.



The CTD is conducting consecutive operations and increasing the pace of action to upend the terror activities as the security situation in the country deteriorates.

A day earlier on February 22, CTD had conducted an operation in which one militant was killed while five others were arrested in an exchange of fire in the Tela Band area of Peshawar.

CTD had said that the terrorists belonged to the outlawed TTP and were involved in over 20 extortion cases, grenade attacks and firing incidents.

"The detained terrorists had demanded Rs5 million from a citizen named Imtiaz and upon his refusal, the terrorist attacked the victim's house with a grenade and by shooting at it," the CTD had said in a statement.

Two Kalashnikovs, six hand grenades, two pistols and cartridges were also been recovered from the assailants.

The CTD had also noted that all the terrorists including the one who was killed belonged to Afghanistan.