Thursday Feb 23 2023
Vijay Sethupathi does not believe in the 'concept of diet': Here's why?

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Vijay Sethupathi makes his OTT debut with series 'Farzi'

South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi, who just made his OTT debut with Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi, shares his opinion on the concept of diet.

During a promotional event of Farzi he stated: “I don’t believe in diet concepts, so I need to eat tasty food, so I love it. I believe if I don’t eat tasty food my life won’t be taste.”

Fans are going crazy after hearing his stance on dieting. For them, they have the same stance like Sethupathi. One of them wrote on Twitter: “Like me and my best friend always say… Khana to control kar lenge lekin taste… Kambakhat taste ka kya karein… Love you, Vijay Sethupathi.” Meanwhile, another twitter user commented: “Yay! Foodies zindabad.”

At present, Vijay is attracting all the limelight with his latest projects and for the ones lined up next. His latest eight-episode series Farzi is running successfully on Amazon Prime. The story revolves around an artist who challenges the system for rewarding the wealthy.

Vijay Sethupathi has an interesting line up on his work front. He will be next seen in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. He further has film Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif, reports News18. 

