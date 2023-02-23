 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 23 2023
LL Cool J retracts album, calls 'not worthy' of release

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

LL Cool J has decided against releasing his much-touted album over bad quality.

According to Variety, the 55-year-old took to social media to announce that his next project is not “worthy of being released.”

The I Need Love rapper posted tweets, some of which have since been deleted, where he opened up about his recording process.

The New York rapper said he was “really trying” to figure it out, but he’s “not feeling like this album is worthy of being released.”

However, he kept the tweet, stating he was “not dropping it.”

Previously on Grammy night, he spoke with E! News about the album he was set to release soon.

“I know all the tricks. I got this covered,” adding, “I think honestly and sincerely that Q-Tip as a producer is unbelievable, and what he did on this record for me, I think is amazing. So the world will decide.”

“The album, I think, is really, really special. I think it’s something it’s modern without chasing. It’s a whole new thing. I can’t wait for the people to see it, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here LL dropped his last full-length album, Authentic, in 2013

