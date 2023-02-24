 
entertainment
Friday Feb 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt seeks ‘romance advice’ from pal George Clooney amid Ines de Ramon relationship

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 24, 2023

Brad Pitt seeks ‘romance advice’ from pal George Clooney amid Ines de Ramon relationship
Brad Pitt seeks ‘romance advice’ from pal George Clooney amid Ines de Ramon relationship 

George Clooney has reportedly turned into a ‘relationship guru’ for his longtime friend Brad Pitt, who has been making headlines for his budding romance with Ines de Ramon.

The Babylon star, 59, and Ines, 30, first sparked dating rumors after being photographed together at a Bono concert in November.

As per the latest reports, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, has been thrilled that his pal [Pitt] has 'finally found someone to care for' amid his tumultuous ongoing divorce battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

“George has been giving Brad romance advice in his new relationship with Ines and George loves that Brad found someone to genuinely care for,” a source close to the Bullet Train star revealed.

A source told Daily Mail, “George thinks that Ines is just Brad’s type, and Brad really hasn’t had that since Angelina, so it’s refreshing to see.”

George and Brad have been busy filming their latest movie Wolves together in New York City as they have had plenty of time to catch up on Pitt’s dating life.

The source further shared, “Brad and George’s lifelong bromance is in tighter than ever, and they are tearing up New York City together – having a blast and causing some mischief.”

“Everyone on the film knows that it will be an unbelievable hit so there has been great energy on set,” the source added.

More From Entertainment:

William, Kate to offer olive branch to Harry at Charles’ coronation

William, Kate to offer olive branch to Harry at Charles’ coronation
Ashley Park joins Selena Gomez on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 3

Ashley Park joins Selena Gomez on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 3
King Charles shares personal message marking one year of conflict in Ukraine

King Charles shares personal message marking one year of conflict in Ukraine
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted by US TV host amid ‘South Park’ roast

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted by US TV host amid ‘South Park’ roast
Sarah Ferguson pays heartfelt tribute to people of Ukraine

Sarah Ferguson pays heartfelt tribute to people of Ukraine
Minal Khan enjoys fan moment with cricket heroes

Minal Khan enjoys fan moment with cricket heroes
HBO series ‘Succession’ to end with season 4, confirms creator

HBO series ‘Succession’ to end with season 4, confirms creator
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘will never again be invited’ if they ‘don’t humble up’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘will never again be invited’ if they ‘don’t humble up’
Prince Andrew to spill ‘embarrassing’ secrets of Charles if his paychecks aren’t reinstated

Prince Andrew to spill ‘embarrassing’ secrets of Charles if his paychecks aren’t reinstated
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘stoking the fire’ in the US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘stoking the fire’ in the US
'We will miss him': Shehzad Roy pays tribute to Wasu after Baloch singer's death

'We will miss him': Shehzad Roy pays tribute to Wasu after Baloch singer's death
Netflix cuts prices in some countries to boost subscriptions

Netflix cuts prices in some countries to boost subscriptions