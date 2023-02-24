 
entertainment
Friday Feb 24 2023
Ashley Park joins Selena Gomez on 'Only Murders in the Building' season 3

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park has joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building and Selena Gomez has shared her perfect response .

Ashley, 31, announced the exciting news on Feb. 22 with a hilarious TikTok alongside co-stars Selena Gomez and Martin Short.

In the TikTok, the three stars were seen lip-syncing to a dialogue from 1942 film My Sister Eileen.

"murders?? IN THIS BUILDING????" Ashley captioned the video. "So excited to join this killer (pun intended) cast of amazing humans."

Ashley also took to Instagram Stories to repost the video and added, “Shenanigans with sweetest @selenagomez and magic Martin Short…been having the best time on this set. beyond excited to be joining @onlymurdershulu and their wildly cool cast this season!!”

Ashley, who played the talented musician Mindy Chen in Netflix's romantic-comedy series, is set to play Kimber, a Broadway star, according to Deadline.

The Only Murders in the Building upcoming third season will star Gomez, Martin and Steve Martin joined by Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd.

The first two season of Only Murders In The Building are available to stream on Hulu.

