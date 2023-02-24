Tom Cruise self-obsessed behavior biggest 'turnoff' for women interested to date him

File Footage

Tom Cruise reportedly self-obsession nature and his urge to control the women he dates has made several interested ladies distance themselves from the hunk.



An insider told Radar Online that the Top Gun: Maverick star wants to get back in the dating game but due to his strained reputation, no one wants to be linked with him.

The superstar has kept his love life were low-key and personal ever since he parted ways with wife of six years, Katie Homes, in 2012.

“Tom would love to have someone in his life… the truth is his reputation just isn’t great,” the insider said, adding that apart from his obsessive nature, his connection with Scientology is a big turn off for women.

"The whole Scientology thing is a turnoff for most women, and he can't exactly downplay it. He's very committed to it," the insider shared.

Cruise was rumoured to be in a relationship with his Mission: Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell in 2020 but she called it quits as “his controlling ways got too much for her.”

"He really worked hard to hang on to Hayley. But his controlling ways got too much for her — and she ended it. Women find him way too intense and he's turned into Hollywood's least eligible bachelor."

"To him, any partner is an extension of him — and his brand — so he's known to be very micromanaging — down to what clothes they can wear when they're out with him," the insider noted.

The outlet shared that Cruise often made women he dates feel as though they're members of his staff. "It's really off-putting. A lot of women have walked away after a few dates," shared the source.

"He wants all the focus to be on him. He needs to be the star in any relationship," the insider spoke of his “obsessive” nature.

Before concluding, the source also revealed that his ex-wife Mimi Rogers divorced him and hinted that she did so because Cruise was "seriously thinking of becoming a monk.”

"This goes to show how extreme Tom can be," explained the insider. "Obviously, he never became a monk, but those are the sorts of bizarre things he does.”

“There are just so many stories out there. Women are very hesitant to date him."