Chloe Sevigny dislikes being photographed on one side

Chloe Sevigny has suggested that she may have body dysmorphia, recalling how two photographers advised her early in her career to only be photographed from her left side.

The actress and model best known for her roles in the films Kids, Boys Don't Cry, and American Psycho, as well as her work on the television series Big Love, reflected on being told as a teenager by famed fashion photographer Richard Avedon that she should hide the “left side” of her face and angle it away from the camera.

“Can you imagine saying that to a 19-year-old?” Sevigny shared in an Allure cover story.

The Bones and All actress also detailed that British Vogue photographer David Bailey also advised her to only share her right side. The feedback from both artists left lasting effects on Sevigny.

“I read this book called 'The Broken Mirror 'about body dysmorphia because I feel like I might have…,” she said, before trailing off.

“Even right now, I would have preferred to sit in that seat because then you would have been looking at my left side,” she said. “It informs so many parts of my life, like, when I go to dinner, when I’m rehearsing and blocking a scene, I always favor this side. It’s intense.”

She also confessed that she is not opposed to undergoing cosmetic procedures such as botox and fillers, as she finds it too hard to see herself getting older on film.



Sévigny has also been a fashion icon for over two decades.



