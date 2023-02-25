 
Saturday Feb 25 2023
Shakira confirms Gerard Pique tried to get back together after split: 'Not an idiot'

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

Shakira took another brutal aim at her ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique and his new flame Clara Chia Marti in her latest song with Karol G TGQ.

The Waka Waka hitmaker seemingly confirmed that the former Barcelona star wanted to “get back together” with her after split but she’s “not an idiot” to reconcile with him after he cheated on her.

"If you know that I do not repeat my mistakes, tell your new baby that I don’t compete for men," the Colombian singer croons in the song.

In apparent diss at the 23-year-old PR student, she says, "Seeing you with the new one hurt me. But I’m now focusing on me. What we lived, I forgot, and that’s what has offended you."

"You are no longer welcome here, and what your girlfriend threw at me, that doesn’t annoy me or make me laugh," Shakira continues in her new song.

Shakira and Gerard, who are parents to two sons, announced their separation in June 2022 after 12-year-long relationship without disclosing reason behind their split.

Soon after their breakup, several media outlets reported that Shakira parted ways with Gerard Pique because he allegedly cheated on her.

Two months after their separation, Gerard stepped out with his new girlfriend and later made their romance Instagram official.

