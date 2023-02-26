Amy Robach financially stronger than T.J. Holmes: Report

Amy Robach reportedly has the upper hand in financial stability compared to her boo T.J. Holmes.



The couple is currently having a ball in Mexico amid recently booted out from their home network.

However, on the net worth section, the blonde journalist boasted a staggering $50 million through his work on Good Morning America and 20/20 and several anchoring spots she had worked in the past, as per Hello Magazine.

Meanwhile, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the 45-year-old has amassed a net worth of $3 million. The ex-GMA3 host also worked for years on CNN and had an extended career in several hosting gigs before joining GMA.

Besides, the pair's severance packages from ABC reportedly tilted in the 50-year-old favour due to her rapport and long-standing history with the network.

In other pieces of news, Robach and Holmes are priming themselves to return with a bang on the television after the scandalous ABC exit.

The lovebird "aren't done with television and remain confident another network or cable channel will see the value in their undeniable chemistry," with a source snitched to RadarOnline that "some of the best television double acts have been lovers!"

But their comeback might delay as their teams advise the pair to capture the right time to pitch their real-life love affair.

"They're being urged by managers to wait for the next round of syndicated television pitches to present to buyers a new format that would rival their old slot at ABC," the insider disclosed.

However, the move raised some eyebrows, given their history at the ABC, but the highly-placed source is confident about their return.

"Can they pull it off? Stranger things have happened." they laughed. "Daytime television is a different ballgame these days, and TJ and Amy have what it takes. They are not too scarred from the scandal."