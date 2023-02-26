 
PSL 2023: PCB to hold Lahore, Pindi matches as scheduled

PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi — PCB/File
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chairman Najam Sethi has announced that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 matches scheduled for Lahore and Rawalpindi would be played as per planned.

Sethi, taking to the microblogging platform Twitter, shared on Sunday that Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had agreed to share the cost of lighting routes.

"Good news: CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Saheb has been kind enough to agree to share cost of lighting routes during PSL matches in Lahore. PSL8 matches in Lahore and Pindi shall continue as scheduled," he tweeted.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — who is also a patron of the PCB —assured the PCB of his 'full support' as the deadlock between the cricket body and the Punjab government persisted.

Sethi approached PM Shehbaz over the matter of hosting PSL matches in Punjab as per schedule.

According to sources, during his conversation with PM Shehbaz, Sethi reiterated that the PCB won’t pay the additional cost for security arrangements. He added that if the demand is not withdrawn by the Punjab government, the PCB would be forced to shift matches to Karachi.

It must be noted that the PCB and the PSL franchises unanimously decided Friday not to pay an additional cost of Rs450m to the Punjab government.

Schedule of matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi

26 Feb — Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium

27 Feb — Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium

1 Mar — Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

2 Mar — Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium

3 Mar — Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

4 Mar — Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium

5 Mar — Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

6 Mar — Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

7 Mar — Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

8 Mar – Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 1, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

9 Mar — Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium

10 Mar — Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 2, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

11 Mar — Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 3, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

12 Mar — Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium

15 Mar — Qualifier (1 v 2), Gaddafi Stadium

16 Mar — Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium

17 Mar — Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium

19 Mar – Final, Gaddafi Stadium

