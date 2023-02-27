Meghan Markle’s engagement dress raised eyebrows over hefty price tag

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement shoot was unveiled to the world in November 2017, just one year after they first met.

Photographed by Alexi Lubomirski, the Ralph & Russo’s dress chosen reportedly cost $75,000, which equalled around £62,000. The dress was a stunning semi-sheer dress with feather detailing and a ruffle skirt by the London-based designer’s AW17 collection, per Express.co.uk.

The shoot was glamourous per royal standards, it did raise a few eyebrows among fans as the shots were to look “accessible and relatable,” per claims of the photographer.

Contrary to the vision of the shoot, many people found that the extravagance of the dress was anything but “relatable.” Many people took to the social media platforms to express their resentment towards the shoot as they went through financial crisis.

Richard Palmer tweeted at the time, “Just a note to say Kensington Palace was asked numerous times about the £56,000 price tag of Meghan Markle's dress and chose not to comment.”

One user commented, “So apparently Meghan Markle’s engagement photo shoot dress cost £45k - the same amount as my student loan debt.”

Another user tweeted, “When Meghan Markle's dress from her engagement shoot allegedly costs more than my annual income... PRE TAX!”