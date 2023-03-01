 
Prince William honoured ahead of King Charles coronation

Prince William has been honoured with another patronage ahead of King Charles coronation in May.

The Prince of Wales has become patron of Wales Air Ambulance charity.

Prince William was honoured after he and Kate Middleton visited South Wales to champion mental health initiatives and meet local communities.

In Wales, the final engagement of the day saw the Prince and Princess visit the headquarters of the Wales Air Ambulance.

The charity, which was founded in 2001, has completed over 43,000 missions and is on standby 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

During the visit, they met emergency workers, volunteers and supporters and heard about their recent operations across Wales.

The Prince and Princess also had the opportunity during the engagement to speak to emergency workers about the importance of prioritising their own mental health.

During the visit, it was announced that Prince William has become Patron of the charity.

Later, taking to Twitter, Prince William said, “Delighted to become Patron of this wonderful charity today!”


