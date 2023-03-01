 
Who leaked TikToker Hareem Shah's private videos on social media?

Famous TikTok star Hareem Shah, who usually makes the headlines due to controversial reasons, responded to her recently leaked videos on social media. 

Speaking to Geo Urdu, Hareem confirmed that the videos were "personal and genuine". 

The TikToker said that the videos were leaked by her friends — Sandal Khattak and Ayesha Naz — who threatened her multiple times before uploading her videos. 

She said that both her friends were very close to her and they used to live together and had access to her mobile phone. 

"I filmed these videos myself on my mobile phone a few years ago. One of them was filmed in Karachi while another was made in Islamabad. But Sandal and Ayesha were living with me at that time and they had stolen my phone and saved the videos," she said. 

"Before my videos went viral, I had received threats from Sandal and Ayesha, saying that they would make my videos viral," she added. 

Hareem said that she had also approached the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after the threats but the agency said that "action cannot be taken until the content is made public."

She further said that her friends did that to create problems in her happy married life. "They leaked my personal video by stealing them from my phone out of jealous and envy," she said. 

The TikTok star said that she will take action against them soon. 

Hareem's husband Bilal Shah said: "Hareem told me that she had filed a complaint to the FIA a year before these videos went viral but the FIA told her to wait till the content is made public."

Expressing anger at the FIA, Bilal said that he is standing with Hareem and will soon take legal action.   

