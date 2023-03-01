 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles decides to close Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal chapter for good?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

King Charles decides to close Prince Harry, Meghan Markles royal chapter for good?

King Charles III has made his mind to use his power against his own son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle as the monarch wants no more drama from the couple who have relocated to the US after quitting the royal jobs.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been warned by the 74-year-old King that their any new adventure or attack against the monarchy or the royal family would be retaliated with full force," an insider has claimed.

There are also reports that the California-based couple are being evicted from their home on the British royal family's Windsor estate, leaving them without a UK base.

Meghan and Harry were reportedly told to vacate the property in January just days after the publication of the Duke's tell-all memoir "Spare".

There are also reports the the cottage has now been offered to the disgraced royal, Prince Andrew.

King Charles - who would officially be crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla on May 6,  has decided to swing his sword to slim down the monarchy. He would also reveal his policy about the non -working royals ahead of his historic event.

