Wednesday Mar 01 2023
Ed Sheeran says wife Cherry Seaborn had tumour in second pregnancy: 'I was spiralling through depression'

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Ed Sheeran revealed his wife Cherry Seaborn had a tumour during her second pregnancy, while speaking in a press release about new album.

On Wednesday, March 1, Ed Sheeran talked about how the new album Subtract reflects his "deepest, darkest thoughts."

As per People, he said, "I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be."

He added, "Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art."

The Shape of You star spoke of what songs mean for him, "Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade's worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts."

"Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth," he continued of wife Cherry Seaborn, whom he welcomed a second daughter with in May of last year.

"My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter. I was spiraling through fear, depression and anxiety," added the singer, 32,

"I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air."

Sheeran shared, all of this inspired him to put together an album.

"It's opening the trapdoor into my soul. For the first time I'm not trying to craft an album people will like, I'm merely putting something out that's honest and true to where I am in my adult life," he said.

"This is last February's diary entry and my way of making sense of it. This is Subtract." Subtract releases on March 5.

