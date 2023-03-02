 
Thursday Mar 02 2023
Meghan Markle ‘dominating’ kids Archie and Lilibet life 'every waking minute'

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Meghan Markle reportedly threatens to ‘dominate’ every single waking hour of Archie and Lilibet’s life.

Author Tom Quinn’s new book Gilded Youth brought these accusations to light.

An extract from the book said, “[Meghan] will be great when her children are very young because she will show them an example of someone who goes out and tries to grab the world by the scruff of the neck – she has such a level of certainty about herself and the world that Archie and Lilibet will feel safe – very safe, perhaps too safe!”

Plus, while “We know she has been very hands-on with the children.”

There is still the chance that “she could end up dominating their every move when they are older.”

Before concluding the author also added, “She is a very dominating not to say domineering character and it will be hard to keep that out of her parenting.”

