Billie Eilish weighs in on deleting all social media from her phone

Billie Eilish addresses her decision to quit social media, as well as the thought process that went into making that decision.

The singer weighed in on her decision, during an appearance for the Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend podcast.

There, the 21-year-old broke down why she chose to delete social media off of her phone.



“I don't look at it anymore. I've deleted it all off my phone,” she started it off by explaining.

This drastic move wound up becoming “such a huge deal” for her mental health.

During the course of the chat she also added, “I feel like I grew up in the perfect time of the internet when it wasn't so internet-y that I didn't have a childhood. I really had such a childhood and I was doing stuff all the time.”

“It was computers and games on computers, but barely. We were doing stuff. And then when I became a preteen there were iPhones, and then I got a little older and there was all of what [the internet] has become.”

“Being a preteen and a teenager on the internet, those were my people. I was one of them. I was one of those people on the internet.”

“And then to, within myself, feel like nothing changed, that I'm doing what I've always done and... to just keep doing what I do over the years, and slowly the videos I'm watching and the things I see on the internet are about me. I'm like, 'Ew! Stinky! I don't like that'.”

She also explained one instance to back up her claim and admitted that even her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, was with her at the time.

“It was like, 'Billie Eilish is a horrible person.' And then it was a very serious video of why. The person seemed in the right head space and they were saying all of these things. I was like, 'Jeez, wow,'.”

“It's just such a crazy reality that I live in. I'm like, 'That's my face. That's my name. That's me. Oh, interesting. OK. Alright.'”

“It's these definitive statements that they know are right, somehow they know, somebody told them.”

Almost as if “God came down and said, 'This is the truth about Billie and you know it for a fact. You don't know her, but you know that this is the truth and you have to tell everybody about it and everyone's going to believe it'.”