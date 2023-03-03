 
entertainment
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian shuts down pregnancy speculation after IVF attempt

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian shuts down pregnancy speculation after IVF attempt
Kourtney Kardashian shuts down pregnancy speculation after IVF attempt

Kourtney Kardashian has shut down pregnancy rumors once again after trolls asked if she’s pregnant as her body changed following past IVF treatments.

The Kardashians star, 43, shut down speculations that she was expecting her fourth child yet again on Instagram.

Taking to her post on the social media platform, a fan commented asking if the Poosh founder was pregnant in pictures from her new Lemme campaign.

Kourtney Kardashian shuts down pregnancy speculation after IVF attempt

Kourtney replied, “the after affects of IVF (I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it’s important to know how IVF affects women’s bodies and it’s not spoken about much).”

“also are we still asking women if they’re pregnant?,” she added.

In the pictures, Kourtney, who tied the knot with Travis Barker last May, rocked a stunning all-yellow look as she held a bottle of her Lemme Purr gummies.

Previously, Kourtney shut down similar rumors back in August 2021 and, again, in December of that same year.

The reality TV star has been very open about her IVF journey and wanting to expand her blended family — though she said it hasn’t been the “most amazing experience.”

Kourtney shares three kids — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 — with ex Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, is father to Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. 

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde has decided to date again following ‘difficult’ Harry Styles split

Olivia Wilde has decided to date again following ‘difficult’ Harry Styles split
Billie Eilish weighs in on deleting all social media from her phone

Billie Eilish weighs in on deleting all social media from her phone
Heidi Klum beau Tom Kaulitz mourns death of ‘beloved dogs’: ‘Poisoning?’

Heidi Klum beau Tom Kaulitz mourns death of ‘beloved dogs’: ‘Poisoning?’
Warner Music, rock band Jesus and Mary Chain end U.S. copyright lawsuit

Warner Music, rock band Jesus and Mary Chain end U.S. copyright lawsuit
Madonna not dating her kid’s trainer, just helping him ‘promote the gym’

Madonna not dating her kid’s trainer, just helping him ‘promote the gym’
Christina Aguilera on aging gracefully, injectables in Hollywood

Christina Aguilera on aging gracefully, injectables in Hollywood
Intention behind King Charles' move against Meghan and Harry discussed

Intention behind King Charles' move against Meghan and Harry discussed

Prince and Meghan Markle leaked Frogmore Cottage story?

Prince and Meghan Markle leaked Frogmore Cottage story?

Prince Harry calls Meghan Markle father Thomas 'complicated man'

Prince Harry calls Meghan Markle father Thomas 'complicated man'
'Prince Harry and Meghan got what they wanted'

'Prince Harry and Meghan got what they wanted'
Prince Harry got down on one knee 'searching up' Meghan to say 'yes'

Prince Harry got down on one knee 'searching up' Meghan to say 'yes'
Meghan Markle was forced to 'abandon' social media before Royal wedding

Meghan Markle was forced to 'abandon' social media before Royal wedding