King Charles, Prince William ‘in no mood to pander to Harry's tantrums’

File Footage

Prince William and King Charles are reportedly in no mood to deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tantrums.



Royal commentator and expert Rebecca English made these admissions.

There, she claimed, “There is still a great deal of ill will 'boiling over' at Buckingham Palace at the couple's behaviour in recent months and neither the King nor the Prince of Wales are in any mood to pander to Harry's tantrums.”

According to the DailyMail, “But Charles is not a vindictive man and despite being deeply hurt at much of what he understands his son had said about him and his wife (he still hasn't read Harry's memoir and has no intention of doing so), I am told that this move was a while in the planning.”

“The Royal Family, you see, have something of a housing crisis. Not the kind of crisis faced by so many of the king's subjects, it has to be said.”

“More the fact that they have a surfeit of grand houses and not enough people to justify their existence as lavish private homes – except, oddly, for Windsor, which is proving to be a bit of a bottleneck.”

“The problem has been sparked by the Prince and Princess of Wales's decision to move their family out of their substantial Kensington Palace apartment and onto the Royal Family's Berkshire estate.”