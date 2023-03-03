 
entertainment
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Shocked’ Harry, Meghan not being offered any property post Frogmore eviction

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “angry and shocked” after they were asked to leave Frogmore Cottage and weren’t given any other property in place of it, claimed royal expert.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the eviction, saying, "We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

However, Daily Mail Royal Editor Rebecca English said that the response of the California-based couple shows they are “shocked” on Charles’ decision.

“The minute America woke up, bang! The Sussexes' spokesman went on the record to confirm that it was true,” Rebecca said while speaking to Palace Confidential.

“I think what it does show us is how angry they are about it and how shocked they were that it happened,” she added.

“They're not being offered any other property - it really is as brutal as 'clear your stuff out and get out',” the royal expert said.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles finally sending ‘karma train’ down Prince Harry’s door

King Charles finally sending ‘karma train’ down Prince Harry’s door
Kim Kardashian sparks fans’ concerns over her now-deleted 'sad' post

Kim Kardashian sparks fans’ concerns over her now-deleted 'sad' post
King Charles ‘profoundly saddened’ over Greece train tragedy

King Charles ‘profoundly saddened’ over Greece train tragedy
William feels ‘very strongly’ about Harry’s potential attendance at Charles coronation

William feels ‘very strongly’ about Harry’s potential attendance at Charles coronation
Taylor Swift earrings from the Grammys part of upcoming auction

Taylor Swift earrings from the Grammys part of upcoming auction
King Charles leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘stunned’

King Charles leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘stunned’
Selena Gomez returns to TikTok, reacts to Lizzo’s new blue hair transformation

Selena Gomez returns to TikTok, reacts to Lizzo’s new blue hair transformation
King Charles praised for his latest move against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles praised for his latest move against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
'Yellowjackets' might end with season 5, creators confirm

'Yellowjackets' might end with season 5, creators confirm
Prince William supports King Charles to evict Meghan Markle, Harry

Prince William supports King Charles to evict Meghan Markle, Harry
Will Olivia Wilde reconcile with ex Jason Sudeikis after Harry Styles breakup?

Will Olivia Wilde reconcile with ex Jason Sudeikis after Harry Styles breakup?
Kourtney Kardashian shuts down pregnancy speculation after IVF attempt

Kourtney Kardashian shuts down pregnancy speculation after IVF attempt