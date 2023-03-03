‘Shocked’ Harry, Meghan not being offered any property post Frogmore eviction

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “angry and shocked” after they were asked to leave Frogmore Cottage and weren’t given any other property in place of it, claimed royal expert.



A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the eviction, saying, "We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

However, Daily Mail Royal Editor Rebecca English said that the response of the California-based couple shows they are “shocked” on Charles’ decision.

“The minute America woke up, bang! The Sussexes' spokesman went on the record to confirm that it was true,” Rebecca said while speaking to Palace Confidential.

“I think what it does show us is how angry they are about it and how shocked they were that it happened,” she added.

“They're not being offered any other property - it really is as brutal as 'clear your stuff out and get out',” the royal expert said.