Friday Mar 03 2023
Will King Charles ever see Archie, Lilibet ever again?

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Experts have started to question the possibility of King Charles being ‘cut off’ from access to Archie and Lilibet.

Royal commentator and expert Rebecca English made these admissions.

Ms English issued this warning via the Daily Mail piece and starts by addressing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's options in the UK.

According to the author, “They could stay with family or friends but, let's be honest, they have fallen out with so many people that this isn't even a realistic option on the table.”

But, at the same time “It begs the question as to whether Charles will ever see his grandchildren again?”

“More immediately, it also now gives Harry and Meghan the perfect excuse not to attend the coronation.”

“For while they have apparently been given until early summer to pack up their stuff and move out, it's not as if the welcome mat is being dusted off.”

