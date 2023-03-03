 
Showbiz
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Shatrughan Sinha recalls time when he almost divorced his wife

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Shatrughan Sinha opens up about ups and downs of his relationship with Poonam Sinha
Shatrughan Sinha opens up about ups and downs of his relationship with Poonam Sinha 

Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha make one adorable couple, but their love story has ups and downs. They crossed paths in a very dramatic way. They met each other on a train while he was traveling from Patna to Pune so that he could enroll in the Film and Television Institute of India.

In a recent interview with Arbaaz Khan, the actor revealed that they once stopped talking with each other and said, “It was thought at the time that there was something else happening in my life, but I wouldn’t want to dwell on that. But it was my fault, I was looking for an exit strategy, and one day, I told her, ‘You’re too good for me, and I can’t be with you’.”

He further added, “It was my mistake. I got carried away, I became a victim of stardom. I used to think that no woman would ever be interested in me, and then, when they were, it’s human nature to lose control. Maine talaaq de diya, in a way… We completely cut off all contact, but I would come to know that she was enquiring about me, and my well-being. She would ask my staff to take better care of me, to feed me properly.”

They got married in Shatrughan Sinha married Poonam. They have three kids, sons Luv, Kush and daughter Sonakshi Sinha. 

