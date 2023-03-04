Joe Biden skipping King Charles coronation due to Queen Consort Camilla?

US President Joe Biden is not expected to attend King Charles coronation on May 6, said a report in TIME.

“That does not feel like an event Joe Biden will attend,” a ⁦White House⁩ official—who requested anonymity to discuss Binden's⁩ plans for King Charles’ coronation.



Journalist Omid Scobie took to Twitter to share a screenshot of an Independent story on Cop26 climate conference published in November 2021 and wrote, "Wonder if it has anything to do with it."

The story headlined "Shocked Camilla hasn't stopped talked about hearing 'Joe Biden break wind' at Cop26 Glasgow", suggested that the then Duchess of Cornwall was critical of the US president.

The story said, "Boris Johnson may have hailed Joe Biden as “a big breath of fresh air” – but it appears that events at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow may have given the Duchess of Cornwall, on some level, grounds to disagree."

It said the US president met with Camilla and various other members of the royal family during a reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery to mark the summit’s opening night, attended by world leaders.