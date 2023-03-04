 
pakistan
Saturday Mar 04 2023
By
Wajid Ali Syed

Pakistan-US counterterrorism dialogue on March 6-7

By
Wajid Ali Syed

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

A picture showing flags of the US (left) and Pakistan — Reuters/File
A picture showing flags of the US (left) and Pakistan — Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: Pakistan and the US will hold a comprehensive dialogue on counter-terrorism and develop policy-oriented strategies regarding cooperation between the two countries, the State Department said in a statement on Friday.

Acting Coordinator for Counter-terrorism Christopher Landberg will lead a US inter-agency delegation to Pakistan from March 6-7 to participate in the Pakistan-US counter-terrorism dialogue.

The State Department said they will discuss the "shared terrorist threats facing the two countries" and develop "policy-oriented strategies" regarding cooperation in critical areas such as border security and countering the financing of terrorism.

The development comes against the backdrop of increasing terror incidents in Pakistan and Washington's assurance to help the country deal with the worsening law and order situation.

‘Pakistan-US on positive trajectory’

Last month, US Department of State Counselor Derek Chollet visited Pakistan and held a series of meetings with the civil and military leadership as a manifestation of a positive trajectory of relations with the US.

"Chollet and a delegation of senior US government officials, including Counselor of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Clinton White and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Pakistan Elizabeth Horst, visited Islamabad February 16-17 to highlight the importance of our bilateral partnership and reaffirm our countries' shared goals," said the US Embassy in a statement.

Chollet met with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss strengthening the US-Pakistan bilateral partnership, including increased economic cooperation and Pakistan’s needs as it continues to recover and rebuild following the floods.

In a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, Counselor Chollet discussed security cooperation and counter-terrorism efforts.

More From Pakistan:

Aurat March organisers denied permission to hold rally in Lahore

Aurat March organisers denied permission to hold rally in Lahore
Pakistan to witness heatwave during March-May

Pakistan to witness heatwave during March-May
Terrorist gunned down in N Waziristan IBO

Terrorist gunned down in N Waziristan IBO
Pakistan to ‘reserve 50% Hajj quota’ for pilgrims paying in US dollars

Pakistan to ‘reserve 50% Hajj quota’ for pilgrims paying in US dollars
Withered without blooming: Body of Pakistani child drowned in Italy boat wreck identified

Withered without blooming: Body of Pakistani child drowned in Italy boat wreck identified
Peshawar policeman dismissed for viral TikTok statement

Peshawar policeman dismissed for viral TikTok statement
SHC issues notices in SECP commissioner's reappointment case

SHC issues notices in SECP commissioner's reappointment case
Census 2023: Govt extends date for self-enumeration

Census 2023: Govt extends date for self-enumeration

Inflation dims light of Pakistani tradition of feeding the hungry

Inflation dims light of Pakistani tradition of feeding the hungry
Maryam Nawaz says 'Imran Khan is done and dusted'

Maryam Nawaz says 'Imran Khan is done and dusted'
‘Army chief treating me like an enemy,’ complains Imran Khan

‘Army chief treating me like an enemy,’ complains Imran Khan
Peshawar High Court suspends schedule of NA by-polls in KP

Peshawar High Court suspends schedule of NA by-polls in KP