 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 04 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles treating Prince Harry like ‘pawns on a chessboard’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

File Footage

King Charles is currently under fire for behaving like he’s taking on the Iron Throne and treating Prince Harry like he’s a pawn on a chessboard.

Journalist Kerry Parnell made these admissions in a brand-new piece.

The piece in question has been shared in the Daily Telegraph and reads, “While, of course, it’s right non-working royals should fund themselves, it’s just a bit of an odd optic that staff can have homes – some of them after they retire – but not the King’s son.”

“Harry’s moany description of ‘frat house’ Nottingham Cottage aside, the disproportionate distribution of wealth – and homes – in the family, is odd – especially as the heir really does have plenty to spare.”

“Whatever the motive, moving your relegated relatives around like pawns on a chessboard has a bit of a whiff of the Iron Throne. All we need next are dragons.”

More From Entertainment:

Riley Keough admits ‘giggling whole time’ while filming ‘weird’ scene with husband

Riley Keough admits ‘giggling whole time’ while filming ‘weird’ scene with husband
Victoria Beckham shares sweet video montage on Brooklyn Beckham’s 24th birthday

Victoria Beckham shares sweet video montage on Brooklyn Beckham’s 24th birthday
'Pirates of the Caribbean' producer heaps praises on Johnny Depp, ‘he’s terrific’

'Pirates of the Caribbean' producer heaps praises on Johnny Depp, ‘he’s terrific’
Cardi B gets tattoo on her face for 1-year-old son Wave: 'I love my face tatt'

Cardi B gets tattoo on her face for 1-year-old son Wave: 'I love my face tatt'
'Baywatch' star Pamela Anderson was 'painfully shy' before posing for 'Playboy'

'Baywatch' star Pamela Anderson was 'painfully shy' before posing for 'Playboy'