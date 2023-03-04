King Charles treating Prince Harry like ‘pawns on a chessboard’

File Footage

King Charles is currently under fire for behaving like he’s taking on the Iron Throne and treating Prince Harry like he’s a pawn on a chessboard.



Journalist Kerry Parnell made these admissions in a brand-new piece.

The piece in question has been shared in the Daily Telegraph and reads, “While, of course, it’s right non-working royals should fund themselves, it’s just a bit of an odd optic that staff can have homes – some of them after they retire – but not the King’s son.”

“Harry’s moany description of ‘frat house’ Nottingham Cottage aside, the disproportionate distribution of wealth – and homes – in the family, is odd – especially as the heir really does have plenty to spare.”

“Whatever the motive, moving your relegated relatives around like pawns on a chessboard has a bit of a whiff of the Iron Throne. All we need next are dragons.”