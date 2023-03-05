 
Sunday Mar 05 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry taks Buckingham Palace life, trap doors, secret bookcases

Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

Prince Harry has just weighed in on what life inside Palace walls looked like growing up, and if he spent hours roaming around hidden doors.

Prince Harry and Dr. Gabor Maté weighed in on everything, this Saturday, in a livestream event for the memoir Spare.

The converastion began once Maté asked on the attendee’s behalf, “As a royal child, did you get to roam the castles freely, and did you find any trap doors?”

“That's the assumption, that there were trap doors all over castles. As kids, it was an adventure, running around that kind of a place. What an experience.”

“Not so many trap doors, lots of fun things to investigate, but I guess, it's weird. When you're brought up as a child in that environment, you think that is normal, but it's not. It's anything but normal.”

“So no, some secret doorways and some secret cupboards. None so sophisticated as you pull a book and then all of the sudden a thing opens. I probably would have gotten stuck in there.”

