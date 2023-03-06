'Your legacy will live forever': Adnan Siddiqui mourns loss of legendary actor Qavi Khan

Actor Adnan Siddiqui (L) and late actor Qavi Khan. — Instagram/@adnansid1/@qavikhan.official

The whole Pakistani nation woke up to the shocking news of the renowned actor Qavi Khan's death, who passed away at the age of 80 late Sunday night,

Legendary actor Qavi Khan breathed his last in Canada, where he was staying for his treatment as he had been unwell recently.

His death triggered an outpour of reactions from the entertainment industry which mourned the loss of the veteran actor.



Actor Adnan Siddiqui expressed his grief over the terrible loss of Qavi's death, saying that the "beloved actor inspired and touched the lives of so many through his incredible talent, charisma, and grace."



"His unique ability to bring complex characters to life with depth, nuance, and authenticity spoke volumes about his profound understanding of human nature," wrote Adnan.

"As a colleague and friend, I was struck by his unwavering dedication to his work and his kindness towards others. It was he who taught me the importance of being punctual to shoots. Ever so patient with newbies, he was always willing to lend a helping hand," he said.



Expressing his condolences over his sad demise, Adnan bid the actor farewell. "Good-bye, dear friend. You will be deeply missed, but your legacy will live on forever."

Taking to Twitter, Adnan said that his "stature in the industry will remain unmatched".

"For several of us, he was a living institution to learn not just acting but about life too. May Allah grant him highest place in jannah tul Firdous . Aameen," wrote Adnan.

Honoured with the President's Award for Pride of Performance, the charismatic actor worked in around 200 films. He also performed in numerous super hit TV serials, radio and stage dramas.