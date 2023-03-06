 
Showbiz
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

'Artist of people for people': Shaan Shahid bids farewell to Qavi Khan

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Pakistani film actor Shaan Shahid (L) and late actor Qavi Khan. — Instagram/Twitter/@official.shaanshahid
Pakistani film actor Shaan Shahid (L) and late actor Qavi Khan. — Instagram/Twitter/@official.shaanshahid

Pakistani film actor Shaan Shahid heaped praise on legendary actor Qavi Khan for his role in the entertainment industry. 

The veteran actor Qavi Khan passed away on late Sunday night at the age of 80. He was under treatment in Canada and had been unwell recently. 

Taking to Twitter, Shaan said that Qavi played the films, TV or theatre like a tune. He said that the characters played by him will live in the hearts of people. 

"An artist of the people for the people. You sir will never be forgotten by the people of Pakistan. May Allah bless his soul," he wrote. 

The news of his sad demise was confirmed by  Arts Council Karachi President Muhammad Ahmad Shah. 

“Qavi had been unwell recently,” Shah said. He prayed that may God rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

The demise of the actor was regretted by many as actors and politicians offered their condolences and prayed for the deceased. 

