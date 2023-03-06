'No one was like you': Farhan Saeed expresses grief over Qavi Khan's demise

Pakistan late actor Qavi Khan (L) and singer-cum-actor Farhan Saeed. — Twitter/@farhan_saeed

Sitara-e-Imtiaz awardee and veteran actor Qavi Khan passed away at the age of 80 late Sunday night.

His death was mourned by the entertainment industry with many expressing their grief and condolences.

Pakistani singer-cum-actor Farhan Saeed, while mourning the loss of Qavi Khan, said: "App jaisa na koi tha, na koi hai aur na koi hoga (No one was ever like you, is like you and will ever be like you)."

The singer took to Twitter, saying that he will miss the legendary actor dearly.

The news of his death was confirmed by Arts Council of Pakistan President Muhammad Ahmad Shah. Qavi was in Canada for his treatment.

“Qavi had been unwell recently,” Shah said. He prayed that may God rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

As a nod to the late actor’s prowess and talent, Shah referred to him as a “great actor who had left an indelible mark on the showbiz industry”.

Talking about his achievements, the arts council president said that Khan was honoured with Sitara-e-Imtiaz, PTV Lifetime Achievement award and Lifetime Achievement Award from Radio Pakistan.

Honoured with the President's Award for Pride of Performance, the charismatic actor worked in around 200 films. He also performed in numerous super hit TV serials, radio and stage dramas.