 
Showbiz
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

'No one was like you': Farhan Saeed expresses grief over Qavi Khan's demise

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Pakistan late actor Qavi Khan (L) and singer-cum-actor Farhan Saeed. — Twitter/@farhan_saeed
Pakistan late actor Qavi Khan (L) and singer-cum-actor Farhan Saeed. — Twitter/@farhan_saeed

Sitara-e-Imtiaz awardee and veteran actor Qavi Khan passed away at the age of 80 late Sunday night. 

His death was mourned by the entertainment industry with many expressing their grief and condolences. 

Pakistani singer-cum-actor Farhan Saeed, while mourning the loss of Qavi Khan, said: "App jaisa na koi tha, na koi hai aur na koi hoga (No one was ever like you, is like you and will ever be like you)." 

The singer took to Twitter, saying that he will miss the legendary actor dearly. 

The news of his death was confirmed by Arts Council of Pakistan President Muhammad Ahmad Shah. Qavi was in Canada for his treatment. 

“Qavi had been unwell recently,” Shah said. He prayed that may God rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

As a nod to the late actor’s prowess and talent, Shah referred to him as a “great actor who had left an indelible mark on the showbiz industry”.

Talking about his achievements, the arts council president said that Khan was honoured with Sitara-e-Imtiaz, PTV Lifetime Achievement award and Lifetime Achievement Award from Radio Pakistan.

Honoured with the President's Award for Pride of Performance, the charismatic actor worked in around 200 films. He also performed in numerous super hit TV serials, radio and stage dramas.

More From Showbiz:

Ranbir Kapoor calls failure of 'Bombay Velvet' his 'lowest phase' of career

Ranbir Kapoor calls failure of 'Bombay Velvet' his 'lowest phase' of career
Amitabh Bachchan suffers injury during 'Project K' shoot, shares health update

Amitabh Bachchan suffers injury during 'Project K' shoot, shares health update
Ranbir Kapoor gets emotional while watching Rishi Kapoor in 'The Romantics'

Ranbir Kapoor gets emotional while watching Rishi Kapoor in 'The Romantics'
'Artist of people for people': Shaan Shahid bids farewell to Qavi Khan

'Artist of people for people': Shaan Shahid bids farewell to Qavi Khan
Farah Khan 'chill in bed' with best friend Sania Mirza

Farah Khan 'chill in bed' with best friend Sania Mirza

Ali Zafar bids adieu to veteran actor Qavi Khan

Ali Zafar bids adieu to veteran actor Qavi Khan

'Your legacy will live forever': Adnan Siddiqui mourns loss of legendary actor Qavi Khan

'Your legacy will live forever': Adnan Siddiqui mourns loss of legendary actor Qavi Khan

Kartik Aaryan celebrates 'Holi' with fans in Dallas: See video

Kartik Aaryan celebrates 'Holi' with fans in Dallas: See video
End of an era: Renowned actor Qavi Khan passes away at 80

End of an era: Renowned actor Qavi Khan passes away at 80
Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal's 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga': Trailer out now

Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal's 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga': Trailer out now
Allu Arjun enjoys 'funn night' with popular DJ Martin Garrix in Hyderabad

Allu Arjun enjoys 'funn night' with popular DJ Martin Garrix in Hyderabad
Sonam Kapoor wishes happy birthday to her 'favourite person' Rhea Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor wishes happy birthday to her 'favourite person' Rhea Kapoor