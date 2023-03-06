 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Willem Dafoe talks being the only actor on the set of upcoming movie ‘Inside’

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Willem Dafoe talks being the only actor on the set of upcoming movie ‘Inside’
Willem Dafoe talks being the only actor on the set of upcoming movie ‘Inside’

Willem Dafoe got candid about his experience filming his latest movie, Inside, in which he was the only actor on set for nearly the entire film.

But despite the almost one-man cast, the actor didn’t really feel alone, in fact he felt quite social.

“The crew’s there, so yes in the pretending, but as far as the actual making of the film I wasn’t lonely,” the actor, 67, told Page Six exclusively at the film’s New York premiere earlier this week at the Metrograph.

He explained that he became especially “close to all the departments because you’re the only person and you’re really an extension of everything.”

“An extension of the set, an extension of props, an extension of the lights, so I felt like there was a profound collaboration with all the departments so I felt very social in a weird way even though I’m pretending to be alone,” he added.

In the thriller, Dafoe plays a high-end art thief who becomes trapped in a high-tech penthouse in Times Square. His character is forced to use all his cunning and smarts to survive.

Inside is slated to release on March 16th, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Gerard Pique reportedly runs over paparazzo when asked about Shakira diss track

Gerard Pique reportedly runs over paparazzo when asked about Shakira diss track

Victoria, David Beckham feel Nicola Peltz’ dad has created ‘unnecessary drama’ with lawsuit

Victoria, David Beckham feel Nicola Peltz’ dad has created ‘unnecessary drama’ with lawsuit
Seth Rogen’s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle’ full cast list revealed

Seth Rogen’s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle’ full cast list revealed
'Star Trek: Discovery' to end with season 5 in 2024

'Star Trek: Discovery' to end with season 5 in 2024
Keanu Reeves regrets turning down ‘Wolverine’ role? Deets inside

Keanu Reeves regrets turning down ‘Wolverine’ role? Deets inside
King Charles desperately ‘wants’ Prince Harry at his coronation

King Charles desperately ‘wants’ Prince Harry at his coronation
'Arrowverse' creator Marc Guggenheim slams DC: 'I really wasted my time'

'Arrowverse' creator Marc Guggenheim slams DC: 'I really wasted my time'
'Stranger Things' star shares update on season 5

'Stranger Things' star shares update on season 5