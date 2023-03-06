 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘hugely irresponsible’ for promoting ‘catastrophe’

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry is standing accused of promoting an unhealthy level of “catastrophic side effects” for the vast majority of the population.

Famed psychiatrist Dr. Max Pemberton issued these claims about the ‘reckless, arrogant, self-serving’ antics Prince Harry is reportedly embroiled in.

Dr. Max’s admissions have been shared to the Daily Mail and read, “Once again Prince Harry is wading into the debate on mental health with reckless ignorance, oblivious to the facts and the catastrophic effects his words could have.”

“He speaks about using drugs that are illegal in this country, proclaiming the benefits he has enjoyed from cannabis and hallucinogenics such as ayahuasca. It’s hugely irresponsible.”

“Harry plainly has no understanding of the serious damage these substances can wreak on users – damage that I see on mental health hospital wards with upsetting frequency.”

“If he was any other celebrity, we could safely ignore him. But this is a man who uses his platform as a member of the Royal Family and sets himself up as a serious advocate for mental health policies.”

“No one has asked him to do this. He has adopted this course of action for his own reasons – and he seems to think that, since he doesn’t regret his own choices with drug use, these must be good for everyone.”

