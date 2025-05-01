Sheryl Crow makes shock admission about music industry

Photo: Sheryl Crow gives new label to music industry: 'Ego Driven'

Sheryl Crow recently got candid about the cutthroat competition present in the music industry.

For those unversed, Sheryl rose to fame in 1993 with her mega-hit song All I Wanna Do.

In her latest confessional with Variety Magazine, Sheryl shared that she would not be able to make her mark if she started her career as a musician today.

She also stated the reason behind this statement by explaining how "ego-driven" the music industry has become.

“When I think about it, it does make me sad that kids grow up now in my line of work where you hope you write a song as big as your brand,” she began.

The 63-year-old went on to address, “And the brand is so 24 hours a day—it’s so cultivated and so ego driven that if I were coming up in today’s world, I wouldn’t be able to do it, because the ego is the thing that makes me so miserable.”

She even confessed, “I already struggle with having my feelings hurt. I can’t imagine what it would be like to go into it knowing I’ve got to build this picture of a famous, secure person but also try to be vulnerable and be an artist."

Later in the chat, Sheryl weighed in on her mental health struggles and remarked, “I just wanna write music that feels like I’m glad I wrote it.”