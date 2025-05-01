Sheryl Crow sings praise for Taylor Swift's songwriting skills

Photo: Sheryl Crow urges aspiring singers to study at Taylor Swift college

Sheryl Crow recently spoke highly of Taylor Swift and her songwriting talents.

In a new chat with Variety, the songstress, who rose to fame in 1993 with her mega-hit All I Wanna Do, explained why Taylor Swift’s songwriting should become a benchmark for aspiring singers.

Crow says anyone who wants to learn the art of songwriting should go to the "college of Taylor Swift".

Hailing other musicians like, Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers for their impressive "caliber of writing," Sheryl urged music students to go to the “college of Taylor Swift.”

The Grammy winning musician began, “The caliber of writing is just so good with Chappell Roan, Olivia [Rodrigo] and Phoebe Bridgers, and these women are not just in the studio throwing in a lyric—they play.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the University of Texas at Austin in 2022 has already launched a course in songwriting inspired by the work of Travis Kelce’s lady love.

“If you want to take a course in great songwriting, go study at the college of Taylor Swift. There’s Brandi [Carlile] and Courtney Barnett,” she maintained.

Before conclusion, Sheryl also noted, “For a long time, there was a dearth of women who were playing and singing and rocking, and now I’m tickled.”