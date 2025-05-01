Madeline Brewer gets honest about filming intense scene in 'You'

Madeline Brewer reveals filming 'You' left her traumatised

Madeline Brewer has opened up about portraying the role of the final lover, Brontë, of the villain protagonist, Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, in You.

While chatting with People, the Handmaid's Tale actress candidly discussed her experience of filming the fifth and last season of the psychological thriller series.

"It was a huge moment and it was really exciting to help land the plane of these five seasons of a show," she told the outlet.

In the previous season, Goldberg murdered his lovers at the end of every series but in the last season he meets the mystery girl with fake identity, Brontë, who brought justice to all victims including her friend Guinevere Beck.

"It was intense, but it was really choreographed. It was every moment, down to where little scrapes and things were on us were super choreographed,” Brewer continued.

Before concluding, she shared the impact of the series on her, “But really traumatizing in a lot of ways. I talked about this on Penn [Badgley]'s Podcrushed Podcast. Yeah, it was really intense. It was great though."

You, based on 5 seasons and 50 episodes, was aired from September 9, 2018 to April 24, 2025.