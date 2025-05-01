Princess Eugenie may be Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bridge back to Royals

Prince Harry's path to Royal reconciliation may lie with Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie could become the key to reunite Prince Harry with the Royal family, including King Charles.

According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex may get back into the Royal family fold with help of Prince Andrew’s daughter.

Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, royal biographer Hugo Vickers said Eugenie is one of the few family members still in contact with Harry.

He suggested that she might play an important role in bringing the family, especially the children.

“The great hope for that [reconciliation] is Princess Eugenie, 35,” he said. “I think because there was some talk of him going to have a house in Portugal.”

“She is the one who is still able to be in touch with them and she, I suspect, could be the one who could link the children together,” the expert added.

However, some reports suggest that Harry and Eugenie’s bond have gotten strained after she was photographed last April with Piers Morgan.

“A dim view was taken of this, as Piers has clashed with Meghan and Harry in the past,” a pal said, as per the publication.

“Eugenie has been supportive of Harry and Meghan for years and was right there at the beginning of their relationship — but it has now soured.”