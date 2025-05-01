Kensington Palace drops new video hinting at major Royal surprise

Prince William, Kate Middleton spark excitement with cryptic IG post

Prince William and Kate Middleton left Royal fans excited with cryptic social media post featuring nature-themed video.

Taking to their official Instagram account, the Kensington Palace posted a short clip featuring calming scenes of a forest stream, blossoming trees, and blooming bluebells.

"Happy May Day. Coming soon,” the caption of the post read.

While no details were given, the post has led to speculation that a special announcement may be on the way.

In the comments section, one excited fan wrote, "Ooooh this is exciting!! Can't wait to find out what this is about!"

"Such a beautiful video," one commented while another added, "Being outside in nature makes you happy inside! It's as simple as that!"

Other wish the couple with sweet messages and asked them to pass on their love to the monarch, King Charles, who is battling cancer.

“Happy May Day to you and the family,” one comment read. “With the arrival of the most beautiful weather this year seems very special for everyone.”

“Be blessed with healing and happiness,” it continued. “Please pass on my love and respect to you father King Charles and my prayers for his recovery.

“Love is a powerful healing.”