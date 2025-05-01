'The Notebook' actor sheds light on fans' biggest query about the ending

The Notebook actor defends the ending of the movie

The Notebook’s fans have raised question over Allie Hamilton's decision to choose Noah Calhoun over Lon Hammond.

During an interview with People, James Marsden candidly justified the ending of the 2004 movie.

Marsden starred in the romantic movie alongside Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, Gena Rowlands, and James Garner.

Revealing that many fans reached out to him and said that Hamilton, played by McAdams, should have ended up with his portrayal character Hammond, he said, “‘[Lon was] the whole package.'

"You were like this wealthy guy, and you treated her right, and you trusted her and it was a healthy relationship and [Allie and Noah] were in an unhealthy, toxic relationship,” the Hollywood actor.

The story of the movie is about a girl who has to choose between her first love, a mill worker Calhoun, played by Gosling, and her wealthy fiancé, Hammond.

“The dynamic between [Allie and Noah] and their chemistry was undeniable, and so I think, yeah, she should have ended up with Noah. That kind of love in that movie can be fiery and it can still be the right thing,” the Paradise actor explained.

Before concluding, he shared, “While I see that and understand it, I mean, love is love. Not that Lon is a bad guy, he’s a really good guy! But there’s another lady out there for him, I’m sure, that’s very happy.”