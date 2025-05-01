 
Geo News

'The Notebook' actor sheds light on fans' biggest query about the ending

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams’ starrer movie 'The Notebook' was released on June 25, 2004

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

May 01, 2025

The Notebook actor defends the ending of the movie
The Notebook actor defends the ending of the movie

The Notebook’s fans have raised question over Allie Hamilton's decision to choose Noah Calhoun over Lon Hammond.

During an interview with People, James Marsden candidly justified the ending of the 2004 movie.

Marsden starred in the romantic movie alongside Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, Gena Rowlands, and James Garner.

Revealing that many fans reached out to him and said that Hamilton, played by McAdams, should have ended up with his portrayal character Hammond, he said, “‘[Lon was] the whole package.'

"You were like this wealthy guy, and you treated her right, and you trusted her and it was a healthy relationship and [Allie and Noah] were in an unhealthy, toxic relationship,” the Hollywood actor.

The story of the movie is about a girl who has to choose between her first love, a mill worker Calhoun, played by Gosling, and her wealthy fiancé, Hammond.

“The dynamic between [Allie and Noah] and their chemistry was undeniable, and so I think, yeah, she should have ended up with Noah. That kind of love in that movie can be fiery and it can still be the right thing,” the Paradise actor explained.

Before concluding, he shared, “While I see that and understand it, I mean, love is love. Not that Lon is a bad guy, he’s a really good guy! But there’s another lady out there for him, I’m sure, that’s very happy.”

Prince William shares hilarious dad joke during Scotland visit with Kate Middleton video
Prince William shares hilarious dad joke during Scotland visit with Kate Middleton
How does Tom Cruise relax?
How does Tom Cruise relax?
Prince Harry to leave Archie on his birthday to attend award tied to Diana
Prince Harry to leave Archie on his birthday to attend award tied to Diana
David Beckam's sons receive comparison with Prince William, Harry: Report
David Beckam's sons receive comparison with Prince William, Harry: Report
Meghan Markle calls marrying Prince Harry like ‘Super Mario Bros' ending
Meghan Markle calls marrying Prince Harry like ‘Super Mario Bros' ending
Princess Eugenie may be Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bridge back to Royals
Princess Eugenie may be Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bridge back to Royals
David Beckham sons indulged in cold war ahead of his 50th birthday: Report
David Beckham sons indulged in cold war ahead of his 50th birthday: Report
Kensington Palace drops new video hinting at major Royal surprise video
Kensington Palace drops new video hinting at major Royal surprise