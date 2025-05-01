David Beckham sons indulged in cold war ahead of his 50th birthday: Report

Photo: David Beckham's son Romeo takes serious offense at Brooklyn's concerns: Report

The Beckham family is reportedly hit by a new drama ahead of David Beckham’s milestone birthday on 2nd May.

As fans will be aware, the brother sparked feud rumours when Brooklyn and Nicola were a no show during David’s birthday event when snaps from the party were made public on Instagram last month.

According to the latest report of RadarOnline.com, Brooklyn Beckham wants to protect his brother Romeo from girlfriend Kim Turnball.

"Brooklyn and Kim dated years ago, but it must have left a bad taste in his mouth,” a tipster squealed about the matter.

For those unversed, Brooklyn Beckham and Kim Turnbull were first linked in 2016.

The spy also confided that “when” Brooklyn “tried to warn his brother that her intentions might not be on the up and up, it did not go over well," and referred to Kim’s possible motives for dating another one of David and Victoria's sons.

"They're basically in this cold war now because Romeo has totally sided with Kim and taken great offense at Brooklyn's concerns,” the source remarked in conclusion.