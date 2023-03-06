Ayeza Khan to reunite with 'Pyaray Afzal' co-star Hamza Ali Abbasi after 10 years

Actress Ayeza Khan. — Instgram/ayezakhan.ak

Actress Ayeza Khan will be reuniting with her “Pyaray Afzal” co-star Hamza Ali Abbasi after 10 years in the drama “Jaan-e-Jahan”.



“So excited to announce my new project ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’! This one is going to be big inshAllah. Reuniting with Hamza Ali Abbasi 10 years after our mega-hit, ‘Pyaray Afzal’” shared the actress on her Instagram along with the teaser of the project.

Ayeza said that she was “excited to work” with her “favorite costar once again”.

The “Pyaray Afzal” actress thanked producers Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz for allowing both the actors to work together and for the “beautiful story”.

The actress shared that the drama is written by Rida Bilal and directed by Qasim Ali Mureed.

Last month, Abbasi had also taken to Instagram to inform his fans about his return to the tv screen by sharing a teaser of the project.

He wrote in his post: "Happy to introduce you to the captivating world of our upcoming project Jaan-e-Jahan written by Rida Bilal, directed by Qasim Ali Mureed,".

He further wrote that "the drama is produced by Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz coming soon on a TV screen near you."

The actor has showcased his acting talent in many well-known dramas before but had announced his decision to withdraw from the showbiz industry over a year ago to devote more of his time to religion.

The actor's last performance as Noori Natt in Bilal Lashari's 'The Legend of Maula Jatt', one of Pakistan's highest-grossing films of all time, had his fans gripped to the screen. He had starred alongside Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in Lashari's magnum opus.