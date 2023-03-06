'Game of Thrones' alum Natalie Dormer marries 'Vikings: Valhalla' actor David Oakes

Game of Thrones alum Natalie Dormer has married fiancé David Oakes in a secret ceremony.

Daily Mail confirmed on March 6 that Natalie Dormer married the father of her daughter in an intimate dinner at Roth Bar & Grill in Bruton, Somerset in February 2023.

It is also reported that the couple spent the evening drinking expresso martinis with their close circle, after celebrating their nuptials.

A source revealed, "Natalie and David kept the wedding very low-key, they didn't want it to be a huge bash though it certainly was still a day to remember."

The source continued, "They just wanted to share the moment with a select group of people as they're very private individuals. But it was a beautiful ceremony."

The 41-year-old actress started dating the Vikings: Valhalla actor in 2019 after they did a play called, Venus in Fur, together in 2017.

The couple welcomed their daughter in January 2021.