Will Smith's son Jaden steals limelight at star-studded fashion show in Paris

Jaden Smith stole the spotlight as he rocked a checked co-ord and toted a quirky house-shaped bag during his appearance at Paris Fashion Week's star-studded show on Monday.

The 24-year-old rapper amazed onlookers as he donned the typically quirky co-ord at the French capital's Musée d'Orsay for Louis Vuitton's showcase.

He wore a chunky black shoes with the cropped blazer and trousers. He completed the look with the eye-catching accessory shaped like a house.

Will and Jada Smith's young son looked smashing as he attracted massive applause from fans and friends for his stunning appearance.



Jaden sat in the front row to enjoy the show with his celebrity friends, including the HAIM sisters. It comes after comedian Chris Rock poked fun at the rapper's father Will Smith for an interview with his wife Jada about her affair on Saturday night - and spoke about the infamous slap at last year's Oscars ceremony.