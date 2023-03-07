 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne hint at possible comedy project

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne hint at possible comedy project
Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne hint at possible comedy project

Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne could be seen in a different avatar than their usual action-packed roles in Matrix and John Wick series.

In a conversation with ET Canada, Reeves and Fishburne discussed the possibility of starring in a comedy together, while they were promoting their upcoming movie, John Wick: Chapter 4.

The host suggested that to the actors that it’s time they linked up for a comedy. The Speed actor shared that he was all for it.

Though both actors are much more known for their serious work, they complimented each other’s comedy chops.

“Yeah, that would be fun. He’s funny. He’s got a wonderful sense of humour and [is] marvellous. I mean, legend. So yeah, that’d be fun.”

He also speculated on what kind of buddy comedy would suit them best. He suggested a “road comedy” plot.

Fishburne also admitted it to be a good idea while also praising his co-star, “We could, but… because Keanu is really funny. When he’s funny, he’s really funny. And I don’t know if I’m that funny.”

Directed by Chad Stahelski, the upcoming instalment of John Wick also stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane.

The film John Wick: Chapter 4 hits cinemas on March 24th, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Highlights from final set of Paris Fashion Week

Highlights from final set of Paris Fashion Week
Lady Gaga performance at Oscars still not confirmed

Lady Gaga performance at Oscars still not confirmed

Harry Styles hints One Direction reunion? Sends fans into frenzy with now deleted pic

Harry Styles hints One Direction reunion? Sends fans into frenzy with now deleted pic

Prince Harry would’ve been ‘murdered’ if royal family was more powerful: Margaret Atwood

Prince Harry would’ve been ‘murdered’ if royal family was more powerful: Margaret Atwood

Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney working on Elon Musk documentary

Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney working on Elon Musk documentary

Princess Eugenie secretly meets Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie secretly meets Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King’s Coronation to be Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘last occasion to visit’

King’s Coronation to be Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘last occasion to visit’
Will Smith finds Chris Rock Netflix Special an insult towards Jada Pinkett: 'Below the belt'

Will Smith finds Chris Rock Netflix Special an insult towards Jada Pinkett: 'Below the belt'
Keanu Reeves reveals he’s pushed his limits in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

Keanu Reeves reveals he’s pushed his limits in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

King Charles’ Coronation invite doesn’t mean he ‘wants’ Prince Harry ‘there’

King Charles’ Coronation invite doesn’t mean he ‘wants’ Prince Harry ‘there’
Megyn Kelly blasts Harry, Meghan over invitation reply: 'Pathetic money-grubbing spotlight addicts'

Megyn Kelly blasts Harry, Meghan over invitation reply: 'Pathetic money-grubbing spotlight addicts'
Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry’s comments on psychedelic drugs use

Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry’s comments on psychedelic drugs use