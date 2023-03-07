Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne hint at possible comedy project

Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne could be seen in a different avatar than their usual action-packed roles in Matrix and John Wick series.

In a conversation with ET Canada, Reeves and Fishburne discussed the possibility of starring in a comedy together, while they were promoting their upcoming movie, John Wick: Chapter 4.

The host suggested that to the actors that it’s time they linked up for a comedy. The Speed actor shared that he was all for it.

Though both actors are much more known for their serious work, they complimented each other’s comedy chops.

“Yeah, that would be fun. He’s funny. He’s got a wonderful sense of humour and [is] marvellous. I mean, legend. So yeah, that’d be fun.”

He also speculated on what kind of buddy comedy would suit them best. He suggested a “road comedy” plot.

Fishburne also admitted it to be a good idea while also praising his co-star, “We could, but… because Keanu is really funny. When he’s funny, he’s really funny. And I don’t know if I’m that funny.”

Directed by Chad Stahelski, the upcoming instalment of John Wick also stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane.

The film John Wick: Chapter 4 hits cinemas on March 24th, 2023.