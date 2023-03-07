 
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
Harry Styles hints One Direction reunion? Sends fans into frenzy with now deleted pic

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

Harry Styles took the internet by storm after seemingly posting a mirror selfie wearing a One Direction T-shirt on Sunda night.

The As It Was singer has had fans thinking a One Direction reunion may be on the cards as he posted a cryptic picture on Instagram Story before quickly deleting it.

Styles, who is currently on the New Zealand leg of his Love On Tour, shared a picture of himself working out in gym, while wearing a One Direction t-shirt.

The Grammy-winning singer’s fans quickly noticed the shirt, which is from the band’s Up All Night tour that took place in 2012.

The shirt features a picture of him and his former bandmates - Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne.

Just moments after Styles uploaded the picture, he quickly deleted it with some fans believing he may have intended on sharing it with his Close Friends list.

The Don’t Worry Darling star’s fans believed that his post could have hinted at a possible One Direction reunion.

"Harry Styles wearing a 1D T-shirt is the serotonin boost I needed," wrote one Twitter user.

"Harry Styles uploading this pic then deleting just so I don't get my hopes up for a 1D reunion," another added.

"Sooo @Harry_Styles, does this mean a 1D reunion is happening?!" questioned another. "I'm dead. And he deleted it. GIVE US THE REUNION, @Harry_Styles!!!!!" wrote one fan.

Styles recently thanked his former bandmates while accepting the award for Artist of the Year at the 2023 BRIT Awards last month.

