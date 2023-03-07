Adam Driver reveals what made him accept new film '65'

Actor Adam Driver has explained what made him accept the dino-drama 65.

The film follows a pilot Mills - played by Adam Driver - who find himself stranded on Earth in the aftermath of a crash landing. However it’s 65 million years in the past. Driver and another survivor Koa (Ariana Greenblatt) then team up to fight enemies.

Speaking to Digital Spy the A Marriage Story actor admitted he likes the idea of families watching films together.

"It's an hour and 30 minutes, you can watch it with your kids in the theatre which I think was important to me at the time to be involved in things like that," he said.

"I love when a whole family can watch something in the theatre. Some of the best moments that I have was watching [films] with my folks."

"I mean, come on," Driver added.

"When we were shooting it, they originally wanted to make a big Hollywood movie on the theme of death which I thought was a morbid way of putting it," he said.

"The metaphor was obvious, but I always liked movies of all sorts of budgets and all sizes, that to me is what cinema is," he said. "This seemed unique and weird."