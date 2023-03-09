Prince Harry reveals real reason that ‘gets’ him ‘out of bed every day’

Prince Harry took the stage at BetterUp’s Uplift summit in San Francisco on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, who has served as Chief Impact Officer for the coaching platform since March 2021, got candid about the driving force in his life, via People.

“For me, personally, I get so much out of helping other people. To be in the service of others is what drives me, what gets me out of bed every day. Then you have kids,” the father of Prince Archie Harrison and Princess Lilibet Diana said before turning the conversation to “new dad” Alexi Robichaux, the CEO of BetterUp.

Later in the event, Robichaux said he was learning about awe from his nine-month-old son.

“Kids ground you,” Harry added.

Earlier on the same day, Prince Harry and Meghan announced the christening of their daughter, Princess Lilibet Diana, took place on Friday, March 3rd, 2023 in California. While confirming the news, the couple referred to their children’s royal titles for the first time.

The children’s titles have been a birth-right since their grandfather became monarch,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told People. “This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”