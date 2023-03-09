Selena Gomez urges ‘kind’ younger self in heartfelt message

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez has just celebrated International Women’s Day with a post reminiscing over her younger days.

The star’s post was shared to Instagram and includes a candid portrait in nature and even a letter to her younger self.

It reads, “Dear younger me, please don’t be afraid to ask for help [heart emoji]”.

She also announced an initiative via Rare Beauty and added, “Today is International Women’s Day and I want each of us to be gentler to ourselves. Write your younger self a @RareBeauty #rarereminder and stick it on your mirror to remind yourself that you deserve the world. Love you.”

Check it out Below:



