Cole Sprouse makes rare comment about estranged mother: ‘I miss her a lot’

Cole Sprouse made rare comments about his mother as he appeared on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast on Tuesday, March 7th, 2023, via USA Today.

In the wide-ranging interview, the Riverdale actor revealed that his mom lost custody of him, twin Dylan due to addiction.

When The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actors, Cole and his twin Dylan, were 10 years old, “custody was stripped from my mother and given to my father.” The Five Feet Apart actor explained that their mother’s addiction and pressure to perform as child stars played a factor.

The former Disney child star said that The Suite Life of Zack & Cody became “life-saving” for the Sprouse twins because it gave them “stability” after a tumultuous custody battle.

He revealed that has no relationship with his mom but does tend to miss her. “In truth, she lost her mind,” he shared.

“I think it was the consequence of some alchemy of addiction and mental instability and it’s probably the greatest wound in my life. It’s also the greatest driving force for my continuing in this industry.”

He also added, “I miss her a lot. She was an incredibly beautiful and artistic woman.”

However, Cole shared that “it’s just my father, my brother and I in our family.”

In current day, the actor, 30, feels indebted to his father Matthew Sprouse who “put a lot of his life on hold in order to ensure that my brother and I were okay.” He shared that he only stopped helping his family with bills “three years ago.”